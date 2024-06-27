13-Year-Old Boy Riding Bicycle Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Residential Roadway In Pomona

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 in Rockland County.

That's when the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in the village of Pomona at the intersection of High Mountain Road and Overlook Road.

Upon arrival, units discovered the vehicle with the 13-year-old boy underneath the vehicle, said Chief John Gould Jr. of the town of Haverstraw Police Department.

The operator of the vehicle remained on scene and called for Emergency Services.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics. His identity has not yet been released.

"Witness accounts of the crash as well as surveillance video recovered from the scene show that this appeared to be a tragic accident and no charges are being filed against the driver at this time," Gould said.

The Haverstraw PD Detective Division was assisted by the town of Ramapo Accident Reconstruction Team and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department BCI.

The Hillcrest Fire Department, Rockland Paramedics, Haverstraw Ambulance, Hatzolah EMS, North Rockland Safety Patrol, Chesed Shel EMES, and the town of Stony Point Police Department all responded to the scene.

