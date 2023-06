The fire happened on Thursday afternoon, June 29 in Putnam County on Route 311 in the town of Patterson at Maple Avenue, according to the Patterson Fire Dept. No.1.

Fire officials said that no injuries resulted from the blaze. Crews remained at the scene of the fire as of 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The cause of the fire was not released by authorities.

