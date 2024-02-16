Mostly Cloudy 38°

Unlicensed Spa Shut Down In Mahopac After Operating Without Permits: Police

An unlicensed spa in the Hudson Valley was shut down when authorities discovered it had been operating without the proper permits, police said.

 Photo Credit: Carmel Police Department
Ben Crnic
The Putnam County business, located in downtown Mahopac, was shut down on Thursday, Feb. 16 following numerous complaints from residents, Carmel Police announced. 

After receiving these complaints, the Carmel Building Department began investigating the spa and determined it violated the Town Code, as it had not obtained the proper certificate of occupancy, according to authorities.

The business was then issued an immediate Cease and Desist Order. The exact location and name of the spa were not released by police. 

Authorities are continuing to investigate the location for additional building code and other law violations. 

Any similar complaints can be submitted by contacting the Carmel Building Department at 845-628-1500 or Carmel Police at 845-628-1300. 

