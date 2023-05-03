Text-To-911 Service Introduced In Putnam County: Here's How To Use It

This tex-to-911 service will now be available for all wireless customers in Putnam County, according to an announcement by the county's Bureau of Emergency Services on Wednesday, May 3.

The service is meant for those who cannot call, including individuals who may be deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired. Additionally, the service may benefit those in situations where talking out loud can place them in danger, county officials said.

Officials said that they had been planning to roll out the service in Putnam County for a while.

"We've been working toward making this a reality for quite some time now," said Bureau of Emergency Services Commissioner Robert Lipton, who also added, "The introduction of Text-to-911 services is a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance public safety in Putnam County."

County Executive Kevin Byrne called the service a "lifesaver for those who cannot afford to make a voice call during an emergency."

Those who use the text-to-911 service are asked to follow these steps:

In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency;

Use simple words and do not use abbreviations or slang;

Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the dispatcher;

Do not text and drive.

County officials also reminded residents that the service is only for emergencies and that people who abuse the service could have charges filed against them.

Because the service uses text messages, officials said that the messages make take longer to send or may not be received at all depending on cell service and coverage.

Additionally, the service will not work in group texts.

If a response is not received from 911, residents are asked to call instead.

"The safety and well-being of our residents is always our top priority, and this service will help ensure that we can respond quickly and effectively in emergency situations," Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville said of the new service.

