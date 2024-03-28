Rain 47°

Targeted 4-Hour Police Detail Yields 20 Traffic Stops, Arrest At Mahopac Village Center

Following several complaints from residents and business owners, a targeted police detail at a Hudson Valley shopping center resulted in numerous traffic stops, summonses, and an arrest in only four hours. 

The police enforcement campaign was conducted at the Mahopac Village Center shopping center.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
The targeted traffic enforcement campaign was undertaken in Putnam County on Friday, March 22 by the Carmel Police Department, which focused its attention on vehicle violations in and around the Mahopac Village Center shopping center for four hours.

According to Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo, the detail followed numerous complaints from residents and business owners in the area. 

The detail resulted in:

  • 20 traffic stops;
  • 16 traffic summonses;
  • One arrest.

More details about the arrest were not released. 

The department is now planning similar initiatives for upcoming months, Bodo said. This will include a detail targeting distracted drivers held from Monday, April 1 to Monday, April 8, as well as a "Click it or Ticket" initiative from Sunday, May 19 to Thursday, June 20. 

