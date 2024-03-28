Targeted 4-Hour Police Detail Yields 20 Traffic Stops, Arrest At Mahopac Village Center

The targeted traffic enforcement campaign was undertaken in Putnam County on Friday, March 22 by the Carmel Police Department, which focused its attention on vehicle violations in and around the Mahopac Village Center shopping center for four hours.

According to Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo, the detail followed numerous complaints from residents and business owners in the area.

The detail resulted in:

20 traffic stops;

16 traffic summonses;

One arrest.

More details about the arrest were not released.

The department is now planning similar initiatives for upcoming months, Bodo said. This will include a detail targeting distracted drivers held from Monday, April 1 to Monday, April 8, as well as a "Click it or Ticket" initiative from Sunday, May 19 to Thursday, June 20.

