Swastika Found Carved Into Table At Carmel High School

The hate symbol was found at a school in Putnam County on Tuesday, Oct. 3, when the Carmel Board of Education was alerted that a swastika had been carved into the leg of a lab table at Carmel High School.

According to district officials, this most recent incident followed the discovery of a swastika and the words "Adolf Hitler" written on the same school's tennis courts in September.

"We, as the Board of Education, recognize that these are not isolated incidents, and condemn in the strongest possible terms this antisemitic vandalism," the school board announced after the discovery.

"We remain committed to fostering a safe learning environment free from all racism, discrimination, and harassment, and with accountability for those who would seek to intimidate any members of our community," the board added in its announcement.

The school board said that the district's administration will now use the incident to educate the student body about acceptance and inclusion.

"We will do everything within our power to ensure that this incident of hate is addressed, and we will continue to do the work that ensures that all of our students are safe and respected in all of our schools," officials said.

The administration and school board are now urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Additionally, any students or parents with concerns are directed to reach out to their school's leadership or guidance counselors.

