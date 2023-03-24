Person Accused Of Making Threat Against Current Student At Brewster High School

A former student has been accused of making threats against a current student at a high school in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, March 23 at approximately 12:30 pm, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into threats made on social media targeting a student at Brewster High School.

The suspect, who resides outside the county, was quickly identified, located, and issued an appearance ticket for Putnam County Family Court, Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville said.

Out of an abundance of caution, additional sheriff’s patrols are on the scene at all of the Brewster Schools Friday, March 24.

"However, it has been determined that the safety of the district's students, faculty, and employees is not in danger," McConville said.

Also on Thursday in Putnam County, a violent threat was made at the George Fischer Middle School in Carmel in the pre-dawn hours, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

As a result, the school had a two-hour delayed opening, and a juvenile student was arrested in connection with the threat.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.