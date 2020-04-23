Hudson Valley High Schools Among Best In NY, Nation In U.S. News Rankings

The Hudson Valley is well-represented in a brand-new U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools National Rankings.

The following high schools, most from Westchester County, made the Top 100 in New York State:

Rye High School is ranked 12th within New York and 125th in the nation.

Edgemont Junior-Senior High School is ranked 14th in New York and 138th nationally.

Bronxville High School is ranked 17th in New York, 170th nationally.

Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua is ranked 18th within New York and 176th nationally.

Byram Hills High School is ranked 22nd in New York and 184th in the nation.

Blind Brook High School is ranked 29th within New York and 251st nationally.

Briarcliff High School is ranked 32nd within New York and 262nd in the country.

Dobbs Ferry High School is ranked 34th within New York and 274th nationally.

Yonkers High School is ranked 39th within New York and 346th in the country.

Pleasantville High School is ranked 43rd within New York and 382nd nationally.

Harrison High School is ranked 44th within New York 386th in the country.

North Salem Middle School/High School is ranked 45th within New York and 394th nationally.

Croton-Harmon High School is ranked 47th within New York and 433 nationally.

Hastings High School is ranked 49th within New York and 445th in the country.

John Jay-Cross River High School is ranked 53rd within New York and 480th in the nation.

Yorktown High School is ranked 56th within New York and 526th nationally.

Mamaroneck High School is ranked 58th and 575th in the nation.

Ardsley High School is ranked 61st within New York and 590th nationally.

Fox Lane High School in Bedford is ranked 67th and 684th in the country.

Pelham Memorial High School is ranked 68th within New York and 715th nationally.

Rye Neck Senior High School is ranked 70th within New York and 764th in the country.

Scarsdale Senior High School is ranked 71st within New York and 776th nationally.

Irvington High School is ranked 79th within New York and 848th in the country.

Pearl River High School is ranked 87th within New York and 950th nationally.

Spackenkill High School in Poughkeepsie is ranked 100th within New York and 1,074th in the country.

