Here Are School Election Results In Putnam

Some of the results from New York’s first all-mail school elections are trickling in as districts work to count the ballots.

As of Wednesday, June 17, no school districts in Putnam County have reported that their budgets failed, while many of the incumbent school board members look likely to maintain their seats.

In May, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order that said all school elections will be held by mail, later rescheduling them and extending the final date for ballots to Tuesday, June 16.

Some results are in, with others expected later in the week on Thursday or Friday.

In Putnam:

Brewster: Voting information is still being determined.

Voting information is still being determined. Carmel: Matt Morello (2,713) and Debra Heitman-Cayea (2,262) were elected to school board seats ahead of incumbent Tara-Elena DeTurris (1,685), Paul Colazzo (1,447), Gregor Purdy Jr. (1,057), and Evelyn Perrault (881).

Matt Morello (2,713) and Debra Heitman-Cayea (2,262) were elected to school board seats ahead of incumbent Tara-Elena DeTurris (1,685), Paul Colazzo (1,447), Gregor Purdy Jr. (1,057), and Evelyn Perrault (881). Garrison : Jocelyn Apicello, Courtney McCarthy, and Matthew Speiser each were elected to the school board with nearly 400 votes each.

: Jocelyn Apicello, Courtney McCarthy, and Matthew Speiser each were elected to the school board with nearly 400 votes each. Haldane : Margaret Clements ran unopposed, garnering 1,308 votes.

: Margaret Clements ran unopposed, garnering 1,308 votes. Mahopac: Voting information is still being determined.

Each school budget in Putnam is expected to pass.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.