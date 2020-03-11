Contact Us
COVID-19: Three More Area Public School Districts Announce Closures

Joe Lombardi
Three more school districts in the area have closed as a result of concerns over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The latest closure announcements have come from Westchester, neighboring Fairfield County as well as in the Hudson Valley.

The Bedford Central School District will be closed on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 to "thoroughly sanitize" all district facilities after it was recommended a staff member at Fox Lane Middle School self-quarantine pending testing for the COVID-19.

The district has also canceled all activities, events and meetings scheduled to take place in its schools through Sunday, March 15.

Greenwich Public Schools will close beginning Thursday, March 12 through next week. The district does not have any COVID-19 case, but is taking the step because Superintendent Toni Jones said "There is still cause for concern with the growing number of cases given our proximity to affected areas in New York and Southwestern Connecticut."

"In partnership with our local health officials, we believe this is the appropriate action," the district said in a statement.

The Wallkill Central School District announced it will be closed Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 after Ulster County confirmed its second case of coronavirus.

