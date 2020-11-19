Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: High School In Area Dismisses Early, Goes Remote After Positive Cases

Zak Failla
A school bus makes its way to Arlington High School.
A Hudson Valley high school had an early dismissal and will be turning to distance learning after receiving the results of two positive COVID-19 cases that will require some students and staffers to quarantine.

Arlington High School in Lagrangeville temporarily suspended in-person learning on Thursday, Nov. 19 after two students received positive tests, district officials announced.

Students transported to school by bus were dismissed at 11 a.m. on Thursday and transported home. Students whose parents were picking them up are dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

As a result of the early dismissal, the school also canceled all afternoon and evening activities as custodial crews get to work sanitizing and disinfecting the school.

Contact tracing is in progress, and anyone who may have been exposed to the virus will be alerted by health officials. In the interim, Arlington High School will be switching to all-virtual instruction through at least Monday, Nov. 30.

The district said that more information will follow. 

