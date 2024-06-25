Kent Woman Accused Of Animal Neglect After Dog Found Severely Emaciated

Putnam County resident Shannon McMahon of Kent, age 42, was arrested after police found her eight-year-old Catahoula leopard mix dog in a state of severe emaciation, the Putnam County SPCA announced on Tuesday, June 25.

According to the SPCA, on the evening of Sunday, June 23, the Town of Kent Police Department responded to a residence on Cheif Nimham Drive for a landlord and tenant dispute and called SPCA detectives to the scene after finding the dog.

The dog, named Abby, was then seized by detectives and taken to Guardian Veterinary Specialists to be examined. There, she was found to weigh around 21 pounds with a body condition score of 1/9, authorities said.

SPCA officials added that Abby should have weighed around 40 to 50 pounds if healthy. More tests eventually determined that the dog was otherwise healthy and only in her severely emaciated state because of a lack of proper feeding, according to the SPCA.

After the tests were performed, McMahon was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, a misdemeanor that carries up to a year in jail, a thousand-dollar fine, or both. She will be arraigned in the Town of Kent Justice Court on Thursday, July 11.

According to SPCA Chief Ken Ross, Abby was one of the most emaciated animals seen by the organization.

"We want to remind pet owners of their responsibility for the health and well-being of their pets. Although we are not a shelter, we do offer outreach programs for people who have difficulty in feeding their pets, but we need to be involved long before the animal reaches the stage that Abby is in," Ross said.

Any Putnam residents in need of help can call the SPCA hotline at 845-520-6915. However, the SPCA is not a shelter and cannot take turn-ins, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.