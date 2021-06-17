Carmel School District Explores Next Steps After Budget Voted Down For Second Time

School officials in Carmel are scrambling after voters in the district became one of only two in New York to reject a proposed budget for the second time.

This week, voters shot down a proposed $133,581,366 spending plan for the second time, forcing the Board of Education to adopt a contingency budget of approximately $131 million that will require cutting $1,664,980 from the budget.

The vote came down to a 1,296-1,125 margin, with the 358 vote differential more than double the initial rejection vote in May. The only other school district in New York to shoot down its revised budget in a revote was the Three Village School District on Long Island.

Officials noted that the proposition to implement a system of walk-in (continuous) voter registration passed by a vote of 1,470 to 903.

“Obviously, we are disappointed that the proposed budget with a tax levy increase of 1.69 percent and plans to maintain all existing academic programs and services was not approved by our community,” Schools Superintendent Mary-Margaret Zehr said.

“We are reaching out today through Thought Exchange to solicit feedback from the voters to help inform our next steps.”

Zehr said the Board of Education and District leadership believed the proposal served the needs of both the students and the taxpayers. If the board chooses to adopt a contingency budget, it must freeze the District tax levy, cut spending and reduce staffing.

The Board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 to determine how best to move forward.

“It is critical that we hear from you, the voters, as we navigate these decisions about our children’s future,” Zehr said.

“We are asking voters to please provide their feedback and insights on the defeated budget proposal through a Thought Exchange. It is only with the help of the community that we can move forward in providing for our students’ future.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.