School Superintendent In Putnam County Accepts Post In Nearby District

Superintendent Phil Benante of Putnam County's Haldane Central School District announced on Tuesday, April 30 that he was appointed head of the Arlington Central School District in Dutchess County, according to a letter written to the district community.

In his letter, Benante wrote that he chose to move to the Arlington district because it would allow him to work closer to his family.

The Arlington district includes parts of Beekman, La Grange, Pleasant Valley, Poughkeepsie, and Union Vale, as well as areas of East Fishkill, Hyde Park, Pawling, and Wappinger.

"I reside in the Arlington community and this opportunity allowed me to be closer to home, something that has become increasingly important to me as my children grow older," Benante explained, adding that his final day at Haldane would be the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year.

In his announcement, Benante reflected fondly on his time at Haldane.

"Haldane has been a very special place for me and my family over the past six years," he said, continuing, "I will be leaving with a deep sense of gratitude for our faculty, staff, administrators, supporting organizations, and community members, all of whom worked together to make Haldane an exceptional school district."

Since Benante announced his upcoming move, the Haldane Board of Education has begun taking steps to find his successor.

"We look forward to partnering with the community as we take our next steps," the Board said in an announcement on Wednesday, May 1.

The Board also thanked Benante for his leadership.

"Dr. Benante has been an exceptional leader and we are so grateful for the work he has done to support Haldane over the past six years," the Board said in a statement, adding, "Although we will miss his leadership, we wish him the very best in his new role and look forward to a productive couple of months with him as we finish this school year."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.