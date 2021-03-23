Douglas Elliman Honors Top-Performing Agents Of 2020, Announces Winners Of Annual Ellie Awards

On March 4, Douglas Elliman, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced the winners of the 2021 Ellie Awards, which honor the firm’s top performing agents throughout the nation for 2020. Top performers from Westchester and Connecticut were among the honorees this year.

“While this past year was extremely challenging, our talented agents persevered. Through their hard work and dedication, our brokerage was able to surpass its 2019 sales volume despite a global pandemic,” said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. “Even though we cannot celebrate together in person as in years past, it is important for us to honor our incredibly skilled agents and present well-deserved awards for their extraordinary success.”

Nationwide sales for Douglas Elliman in 2020 totaled $29.6 billion as the company continued its nationwide growth into new markets. The firm was responsible for 24,242 sales and 22,061 rental transactions.

In 2020, Douglas Elliman was involved in two of the top three residential sales in Bedford, in addition to the highest sale in Putnam County in the past five years with 15 Kings Dock Road. The Katonah office grew 35% in sales volume year-over-year while the Armonk office grew an impressive 72% in sales volume year-over-year. In Connecticut, Douglas Elliman’s Greenwich office closed a record $281,958,000 in real estate in 2020. This is a 34% increase in sales volume from 2019.

“I am blown away by the talent we have across Westchester and Connecticut,” said Michael Fitzgibbon, Executive Manager of Sales for Douglas Elliman’s Westchester and Connecticut Divisions. “Our agents went above-and-beyond during unprecedented times and they deserve to be celebrated for all of their hard work. We are proud to congratulate them for countless milestones achieved and thank them for their contributions to Elliman’s continued success.”

WESTCHESTER

In Westchester, earning first place for Top Teams by Gross Commission Income (GCI) was The Strong Oestreich Elwell Team. Other top teams included The DeBellis Team (#2), The Oliveira Team (#3), The Akin Pinkas Team (#4) and The Sarlo Sales Team (#5).

Westchester’s Top Individual by GCI was Margaret Harrington of the Katonah office. Other top individuals included Glorianne Mattesi (#2), Sally Slater (#3), Melissa Frank-Lutz (#4) and Maura McSpedon (#5).

The Top 5 Teams by Transactions in Westchester were led by The DeBellis Team and included The Strong Oestreich Elwell Team (#2), The Oliveira Team (#3) and The Miguel Cabrera Team (#4).

The Top 5 Individuals by Transactions in Westchester were led by Margaret Harrington and included Glorianne Mattesi (#2), Maura McSpedon (#3), Eileen McGrath (#4) and Vincent Vetrano (#5).

Jennifer Leahy of The Jennifer Leahy Team Douglas Elliman

CONNECTICUT

In Connecticut, earning first place for Top Teams by GCI was The Jennifer Leahy Team. They were followed by The Magnuson-Tamigian Team (#2) and The Malloy Group (#3).

The Top Individuals by GCI in Connecticut were led by Monica Webster and included William Martin (#2), Jennifer Ho (#3), Mary Ann Clark (#4) and Clare Guest (#5).

The Top 2 Teams by Transactions in Connecticut were led by The Jennifer Leahy Team (#1) and The Malloy Group (#2).

The Top Individuals by Transactions in Connecticut were led by Monica Webster. She was followed by William Martin (#2), Jennifer Ho (#3), Clare Guest (#4) and Mary Ann Clark (#5).

The prestigious Pinnacle Club Award winners, presented to agents and teams who made over $1 million in 2020, included The Jennifer Leahy Team in Connecticut.

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 105 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.