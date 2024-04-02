The exercise will be held in Putnam County on Tuesday, April 9 at Haldane Elementary School in Cold Spring, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, April 1.

Several agencies will be involved in the exercise, including area police departments, the Cold Spring Fire Company and its Fire Police, and the Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

All non-participants, including parents, are asked to avoid the school campus while the exercise is conducted, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with questions about the exercise can call the Sheriff's Office at (845) 225-4300 ext. 42203.

