Light Rain 48°

SHARE

Police To Conduct Exercise At School In Cold Spring

Authorities are asking parents to avoid a Hudson Valley school during an upcoming scheduled exercise involving police and firefighters. 

The exercise will be conducted at the Haldane School campus in Cold Spring.&nbsp;

The exercise will be conducted at the Haldane School campus in Cold Spring. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The exercise will be held in Putnam County on Tuesday, April 9 at Haldane Elementary School in Cold Spring, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, April 1. 

Several agencies will be involved in the exercise, including area police departments, the Cold Spring Fire Company and its Fire Police, and the Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps. 

All non-participants, including parents, are asked to avoid the school campus while the exercise is conducted, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with questions about the exercise can call the Sheriff's Office at (845) 225-4300 ext. 42203. 

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE