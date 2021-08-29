Woman's Body Found In Compact SUV At Commuter Parking Lot In Region

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a parked compact SUV at a commuter parking lot in the region.

Just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, there was a report of a strong odor emanating from a gray, Honda CR-V, bearing a California license plate, parked in the I-84 eastbound Exit 2 lot in Danbury, Connecticut State Police said.

Responding troopers located a woman inside of the CR-V, who was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The woman was identified as Joanna Lynne Walker, age 71, of Rancho Murieta, California, state police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or who noticed the vehicle within the last two weeks, beginning Friday, Aug. 13 is asked to contact Trooper Bret Pikul at 203-267-2200 or bret.pikul@ct.gov. All information can be submitted anonymously.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

