Woman Accused Of Stealing $140K From Employer In Area, State Police Say

A woman working as an assistant in an office overseeing payroll and bookkeeping allegedly stole over $140,000 from her former employer and tampered with their website after she was terminated, according to state police.

Samantha E. Manetta of Red Hook, 31, was charged on Tuesday, Oct. 6 with the felonies of second-degree grand larceny and second-degree computer tampering.

Manetta will be sentenced in November in the town of Rhinebeck Court.

