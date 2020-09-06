Two Teens Charged After Victim Shot In Head During Robbery In Area, Police Say

Two teenagers have been charged after a victim was shot in the head during a robbery in the area, police said.

State Police were contacted by Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie about a gunshot victim in the emergency department on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

An investigation with the assistance from the Troop K Major Crimes Unit and the Violent Gang and Narcotics Team determined the two 18-year-olds robbed and shot the victim in the head in Wappinger Falls in the area of West Main Street, state police said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, state police arrested two 18-year-olds for first-degree robbery, a Class B felony.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

The teens stole an amount of cash $100, said police.

Both teens, whose names were not released, were remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $40,000 secured bond or $80,000 unsecured bond.

