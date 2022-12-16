Contact Us
Police & Fire

Suspects Who Stole Catalytic Converters From Garrison Train Station Caught, Police Say

Two catalytic converters were stolen from the Garrison Train Station, police said.
Two catalytic converters were stolen from the Garrison Train Station, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Kim2480, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

A duo who stole catalytic converters from a train station in the Hudson Valley have been caught, police said. 

On Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15, police in Putnam County received two reports from people who had their catalytic converters stolen at the Garrison Train Station, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. 

After an investigation, two suspects were identified and taken into custody by the Beacon Police Department, according to authorities. 

The suspects, whose identities have not yet been released, are also responsible for thefts outside of Putnam County, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

