Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Stabbing Of 29-Year-Old At Area Park

A man is facing a murder charge after police tracked him down following a fatal stabbing in broad daylight at an area park.

On Tuesday, July 7, members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to Pershing Avenue Park, where 29-year-old Edward Crowell suffered a serious stab wound.

Crowell was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital and died while undergoing surgery.

An investigation was launched by police in Poughkeepsie, which led to the arrest of city resident Lloyd Pinckney, 39, on Friday, July 10, after new information was developed overnight.

Pinckney is currently being held under police guard at the hospital, officials said. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to be arraigned when he is released from the hospital.

According to police, there were numerous people present during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call city police at (845) 451-7577.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.