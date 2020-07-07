Suspect At Large After 29-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed Outside Area Park In Front Of Crowd

A suspect is at large after a man was fatally stabbed in front of a crowd in broad daylight at an area park.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 7 at 1015 a.m. near Pershing Avenue Park in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Units responding to the scene found a 29-year-old man with a serious stab wound, according to City of Poughkeepsie Police said.

He was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital. The victim later died while undergoing surgery.

There were numerous people present during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

