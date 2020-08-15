State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Area Man

Know him?

New York State Police investigators are attempting to locate a man with ties to the Hudson Valley who was arrested on drug charges last year.

An alert was issued by State Police in Wappingers for 31-year-old Carmelo Velez, who was arrested last year for criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was busted with cocaine.

Police noted that Velez is known to have ties to Newburgh and the Bronx.

Velez is wanted by New York State Police and the Town of Fishkill Court after failing to make a court appearance following his arrest.

Investigators described Velez, 31, as being 6-foot-7 weighing approximately 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives in Wappingers by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

