State Police Issue Alert For Missing Area Teen

State Police are asking the public for help locating a teen who has been reported missing by his family in the area.

Dutchess County resident Jose Alvarado Citalan, 17, was last seen on Mill Street in the town of Dover around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Citalan, of Dover, is described as being 5-foot-1, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black pants, black and white-colored shoes, and a backpack.

He may be attempting to travel to California, Hicks said.

Anyone with information regarding Citalan's whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300. Refer to case# 9934039.

