New York State Police are asking the public's help with the investigation of a crash in the area.

It involved two commercial vehicles at the intersection of State Route 55 and State Route 82 in the town of LaGrange at approximately 12:05 p.m. Monday, March 22.

Any witness not yet interviewed is asked to call state police at 845-677-7300.

