Sheriff's Office Alerts Area Businesses After ATM Stolen From Area Deli

Authorities in the area are alerting business owners after a recent theft of an ATM from an area business.

Deputies responded to a report of an overnight burglary at a deli in the Town of Beekman at about 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, it was confirmed that an ATM machine had been stolen from the business.

Investigators determined that suspects used a crowbar to force entry into the deli before leaving with the ATM, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities are assessing surveillance footage and will release images if any are determined to be useful.

The Sheriff's Office said this incident might be linked to similar crimes perpetrated by a crime ring from out of state that was stealing cars and items from cars.

Law enforcement believes more Dutchess County businesses will be targeted in the near future.

The Sheriff's Office recommends the following tips to area business owners:

Be alert and immediately report suspicious persons/activity to law enforcement – DO NOT confront them yourself as suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Make sure that your security and alarm systems are working properly, and if you don’t have a security system consider investing in one.

Have good lighting in and around your business and property.

Don’t display that you have an ATM machine in your business, and if you do have one make sure it is tightly secured to the wall and floor and is stocked with only a minimal amount of money.

Anyone with information on this incident or similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Kurt Twaddell at 845-486-3828 or email him at ktwaddell@dutchessny.gov. Information can also be given via the Sheriff's Office tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.