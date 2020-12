New York State Police are looking to the public for leads on the whereabouts of a stolen generator worth $2,900.

The Honda EB 6500 generator was reported stolen from a Wappinger residence on Montford Road on Wednesday, Dec. 16, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact State Police at 845-677-7300 and to reference case number 9979153.

