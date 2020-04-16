Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: NY State Will Stay On Pause At Least One More Month, Cuomo Says
Police & Fire

Police Ask For Public's Help In Search For Suspect In Larceny At Area Gas Station

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know him? Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in alleged larceny.
Know him? Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in alleged larceny. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are asking the public for help in their search for a man wanted in connection with larceny at an area gas station.

The incident took place at the Mobil gas station at the intersection of State Route 9 and State Route 9G in the town of Rhinebeck on Monday, April 13, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The suspect appears to have a tattoo on his right calf. After being questioned by a station employee the subject fled in a dark-colored sedan and fled northbound on State Route 9G.

The vehicle police believed was used for the suspect to flee.

New York State Police

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the suspect is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Refer to case #9531324.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.