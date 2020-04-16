Police Ask For Public's Help In Search For Suspect In Larceny At Area Gas Station

New York State Police are asking the public for help in their search for a man wanted in connection with larceny at an area gas station.

The incident took place at the Mobil gas station at the intersection of State Route 9 and State Route 9G in the town of Rhinebeck on Monday, April 13, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The suspect appears to have a tattoo on his right calf. After being questioned by a station employee the subject fled in a dark-colored sedan and fled northbound on State Route 9G.

The vehicle police believed was used for the suspect to flee. New York State Police

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the suspect is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Refer to case #9531324.

