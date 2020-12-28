Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Tractor-Trailer On Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in Dutchess County.

The incident took place around 11:49 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27 in Beacon, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Police said the unidentified person was walking midspan on the bridge when hit by a tractor-trailer in the westbound lanes.

The details of the crash are still under investigation, Hicks said.

The lanes were closed for several hours for accident reconstruction.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

