One Hospitalized In Two-Car Mahopac Crash

Zak Failla
Read More Stories
One person was hospitalized after being involved in a two-car crash in Putnam County. Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Fire Department
One person was hospitalized, and two others injured in a two-car crash in Putnam County.

Crews from the Mahopac Falls Fire Department, paramedics, and members of the Carmel Police Department responded to a stretch of Route 6N between Zack’s Pizza and Red Mills Market in Mahopac at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, when two cars collided.

Mahopac Falls Fire Department Public Information Officer Jack Casey said paramedics treated three people at the scene who were injured in the crash, with one being transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Casey added: “It is requested that when drivers approach emergency vehicles and personnel, slow down for the safety of all working the scene and tending to the injured.”

