Northern Westchester Woman Accused Of Committing Child Abuse

Kathy Reakes
A Yorktown woman was arrested for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child after hitting the victim with a belt multiple times, police said.

A Northern Westchester woman has been arrested for alleged child abuse following an investigation into injuries sustained by a child.

Narcisa Monge, age 45, of Yorktown, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 8 by Yorktown Police after they responded to a Yorktown home to investigate a domestic dispute, police said.

An investigation into the incidence found that Monge allegedly struck the victim with a belt multiple times, causing red marks and pain, police said.

Monge was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and released on her own recognizance. 

An order of protection was issued for the victim. 

