Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,400-Plus New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County
Police & Fire

New Police Chief Appointed In Carmel

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Town Board and new Chief of Police (center) Anthony Hoffmann.
The Town Board and new Chief of Police (center) Anthony Hoffmann. Photo Credit: Town of Carmel

The town of Carmel has a new police chief after a long search.

The Town Board unanimously selected Anthony Hoffmann to the post, effective Monday, Jan. 4. 

Hoffmann, who was one of five candidates interviewed, has worked in law enforcement for 22 years, starting with the New York City Police Department in 1998. He joined the Town of Mamaroneck Police Department in 2002 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2018.

He will take over for former Police Chief Mike Cazzari who retired earlier this year. He had been the chief since 2015. Lt. John Dearman has been serving in the position temporarily.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.