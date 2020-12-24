New Police Chief Appointed In Carmel

The town of Carmel has a new police chief after a long search.

The Town Board unanimously selected Anthony Hoffmann to the post, effective Monday, Jan. 4.

Hoffmann, who was one of five candidates interviewed, has worked in law enforcement for 22 years, starting with the New York City Police Department in 1998. He joined the Town of Mamaroneck Police Department in 2002 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2018.

He will take over for former Police Chief Mike Cazzari who retired earlier this year. He had been the chief since 2015. Lt. John Dearman has been serving in the position temporarily.

