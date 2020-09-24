Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man Who Violated Court Order Breaks Into Town Of Poughkeepsie Home, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Police
Police Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Poughkeepsie man not only violated a court order by trespassing on a property that he was forbidden to access--he broke in, according to police. 

John F. Hollis Jr., 37, reportedly broke into the back door of a town of Poughkeepsie home at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 before he was placed under arrest by responding officers.

Hollis was charged with criminal contempt for violating the order, in addition to the felony of second-degree burglary and the misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal mischief. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.