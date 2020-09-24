Man Who Violated Court Order Breaks Into Town Of Poughkeepsie Home, Police Say

A Poughkeepsie man not only violated a court order by trespassing on a property that he was forbidden to access--he broke in, according to police.

John F. Hollis Jr., 37, reportedly broke into the back door of a town of Poughkeepsie home at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 before he was placed under arrest by responding officers.

Hollis was charged with criminal contempt for violating the order, in addition to the felony of second-degree burglary and the misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

