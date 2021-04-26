Man Shoots Woman, Takes Police On Foot Chase Through Yards In Area, Police Say

An area man was arrested for allegedly shooting a woman and then fleeing from police.

Anthony Nash, age 34, was arrested around 5:30 a.m., Saturday, April 24, when the City of Newburgh Police received a gunshot notification from ShotSpotter in the area of Montgomery Street and Clinton Street, said the Newburgh Police.

An officer was on the scene within a minute and attempted to Nash, of Newburgh, who began running in an attempt to evade the officer, police said.

A foot chase ensued through sidewalks, backyards, and over fences. The officer closed the distance and was able to knock Nash to the ground, where he was then apprehended.

In the immediate area of the original shooting notification, officers located a loaded 9mm magazine.

While the chase and apprehension of Nash were occurring, police received a dispatch of a gunshot victim on Montgomery Street.

Officers located a woman with a single gunshot wound to her arm. One officer took emergency action and loaded the victim into her marked police vehicle and transported her to a local hospital for treatment.

A search of the area with K-9 Bane, through the route that Nash fled from officers, police recovered a black semi-automatic handgun, a Luger Model C9 9mm handgun, that was missing its magazine, police said.

The magazine recovered where Nash was apprehended is the same magazine that would be used in the firearm, police added.

An investigation found that Nash was allegedly banging on the front door to the victim’s residence. The victim did not let Nash inside and hoped he would leave. Nash then attempted to make entry into the residence by pushing open a living room window. The victim tried to defend herself and stop Nash from entering her home, at which time Nash pointed the firearm at the victim, shooting her in the arm, police said.

Nash was charged with

Assault

Burglary

Criminal possession of a weapon

