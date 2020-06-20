Man Nabbed For Strong-Arm Robbery Also Connected To Other Business Larcenies, Police Say

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged strong-arm robbery at an area Staples store.

William A. Gearhart, of LaGrange, was arrested on Wednesday, June 17, in Dutchess County by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police for the robbery, said Capt. Joseph Cavalier.

The robbery took place around 10 a.m., on Thursday, June 11, when Gearhart allegedly forcibly stole merchandise from the Staples at 2522 South Road and fled the scene in a vehicle, Cavalier said.

Following an investigation, Gearhart was identified as a suspect and arrested. He was also identified in larcenies from five local businesses over the past two months, police said.

Gearhart was charged with robbery and five counts of petit larceny.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, August 11.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police was assisted by the. Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.