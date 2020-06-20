Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Scattered Thunderstorms, High Humidity Will Mark Arrival Of Summer, Father's Day
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed For Strong-Arm Robbery Also Connected To Other Business Larcenies, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An area man was arrested for an alleged strong-arm robbery at Staples.
An area man was arrested for an alleged strong-arm robbery at Staples. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged strong-arm robbery at an area Staples store.

William A. Gearhart, of LaGrange, was arrested on Wednesday, June 17, in Dutchess County by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police for the robbery, said Capt. Joseph Cavalier.

The robbery took place around 10 a.m., on Thursday, June 11, when Gearhart allegedly forcibly stole merchandise from the Staples at 2522 South Road and fled the scene in a vehicle, Cavalier said.

Following an investigation, Gearhart was identified as a suspect and arrested. He was also identified in larcenies from five local businesses over the past two months, police said.

Gearhart was charged with robbery and five counts of petit larceny.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, August 11. 

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police was assisted by the. Dutchess County Sheriff's Office. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.