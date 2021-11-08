Man Nabbed For Pointing Handgun At Another Person In Area, Police Say

A man has been arrested after he allegedly was seen by police pointing a handgun at another person in the area.

Dutchess County resident Antwann Mayo, age 42, of the City of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 4, after he was found hiding in a laundry room after fleeing from officers.

According to Det. Sgt. George Camacho, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police, officers were in their marked police vehicle on patrol in the 400 block of Main Street when they spotted Mayo pointing a handgun at another person who was standing in the area of the patrol vehicle.

When confronted by officers, Mayo quickly ran from the area. A short time later, he was located hiding in the laundry room of 445 Main Street. The handgun was also found.

Mayo was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a handgun and menacing.

He is also currently under the supervision of New York State Parole for a previous criminal possession of a felony weapon conviction.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department was assisted by members of the Dutchess County Sheriffs’ Office during this incident.

