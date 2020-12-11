Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Killed In Crash After Failing To Stop At Intersection, Police Say

A Brooklyn man was killed after failing to stop at a stop sign. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 37-year-old man was killed after allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign on an area roadway, according to police.

New York City resident Christian P. Brink, of Brooklyn, was the victim of the Dutchess County crash that happened 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the town of Amenia, said New York State Trooper AJ Hicks.

An Initial investigation found Brink was operating a 2003 Toyota Camry southbound on County Route 83 approaching State Route 44 when he allegedly failed to stop and yield right of way at the intersection stop sign, Hicks said.

Brink then made a left-hand turn to continue eastbound on State Route 44 directly in the path of a westbound 2008 Peterbilt sanitation truck, Hicks added.

Brink and his passenger were transported to Sharon Hospital in Connecticut by Northern Dutchess Paramedics. 

The passenger is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Brink was pronounced dead by the attending Emergency Department Physician.

This investigation remains ongoing.

