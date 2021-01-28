Man Attempts To Steal Items From Vehicle In Northern Westchester, Police Say

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal items from a resident's vehicle in Northern Westchester.

Jesse Ogden, age 33, of Ossining, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 25, by Yorktown Police, after being caught inside a resident's vehicle stealing items, said the Yorktown Police.

Police responded to a home on Underhill Avenue, after the victim called 911 to report the incident around 11:45 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24, police said.

When police arrived on the scene they found the victim holding down Ogden.

An investigation found that Ogden unlawfully entered the victim's vehicle and attempted to steal items inside, police said.

He was arrested and charged with petit larceny.

Ogden was issued an appearance ticket and released on his own recognizance.

