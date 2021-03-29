Man Attacked While Walking Near Park In Northern Westchester

A man was allegedly attacked by a group of men while walking through a Northern Westchester park.

The City of Peekskill Police Department is investigating the assault that occurred on the 300 block of Walnut St at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, March 28.

About five minutes earlier, the man was walking north through Depew Park, past the gazebo, then exited the park to northbound Walnut Street, Peekskill PD Lt. Jack Galusha said.

According to the victim, he was then approached by a group of three to five unknown men who proceeded to choke, punch and kick him in the head and face, Galusha said.

The victim was transported to New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital for his facial injuries.

No arrests have yet been made in this active investigation, Galusha said.

Members of the public with further knowledge regarding this assault or who may have been witness to this incident near Depew Park are urged to call the Peekskill Police Department at 914-737-8000, email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com or use Tip411 through the department’s website, www.cityofpeekskill.com/police.

