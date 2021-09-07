Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 29-Year-Old From Westchester Dies After Crash In Fairfield County
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Firing Weapon From Vehicle, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
City of Poughkeepsie Police arrested a city man for allegedly firing a shot from his vehicle.
City of Poughkeepsie Police arrested a city man for allegedly firing a shot from his vehicle. Photo Credit: Jason Brodbeck

A man was apprehended just minutes after allegedly firing a weapon from his vehicle on a street in the area.

The incident took place on Monday, Sept. 6, when the City of Poughkeepsie Police received a report of a shot fired from a vehicle in the area of Lent Street.

According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark, responding officers locating a vehicle matching the description of one involved and stopped the vehicle.

A handgun was recovered from the vehicle and Rashawn, age 24, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, Clark said.

A passenger, Jateek Owens, age 28, of Poughkeepsie was arrested on a probation warrant.

Anyone with information on this incident or any crime in the City of Poughkeepsie is asked to call 845-451-7577.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.