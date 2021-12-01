Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
House Built In 1900 At Total Loss Following Three-Alarm Fire In Area

Kathy Reakes
A home built in 1900 was a total loss following a three-alarm fire.
A three-alarm fire destroyed a 120-year-old home in Dutchess County.

The Milan and Red Hook fire department responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11 at a home located at 345 Fitzsimmons Road, in Milan on the Columbia County Line with Dutchess County, said the Milan Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found heavy smoke and heavy fire from the ground through the roof, the department said.

Firefighters quickly worked to tamper down any exposures to the garage, a barn, vehicles, and a camper trailer that were heating up.

The home, built in 1900, was under renovation, was a total loss, the department said. 

Contractors on the scene save three pet dogs from the fire. There were no injuries and minimal damage to other exposures, the department added.

The department was assisted by the Livingston, Rhinebeck, Tivoli, Hillside, Pine Plains, and Stanford fire department. Rhinecliff and East Clinton fire departments covered Milan’s stations

An investigation into the fire is ongoing but is not suspicious at this time. 

