Halloween DWIs: Police In Putnam County Warn Against Drunk Driving

Police in Putnam County are warning people not to drive drunk as Halloween fast approaches.

To help spread the word, police agencies will participate in efforts to bring awareness to the danger of driving while impaired, said Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville. The Carmel and Kent Police Departments are also participating, McConville said.

These efforts will be part of the statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign, which will start on Saturday, Oct. 29, and continue until Monday, Oct. 31.

Police agencies will participate in the campaign along with STOP-DWI coordinators, authorities from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department said.

"Halloween is meant to be scary, but not when it comes to driving. When it comes to drunk driving Halloween can turn the roads into a horror fest," police said.

The campaign is meant to "further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving," authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.