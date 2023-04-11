Contact Us
Easter Shooting Leaves Victim Injured In Southeast: Developing

Ben Crnic
Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one victim injured in Southeast. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Kindel Media on Pexels

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident on Easter Sunday that left one victim injured in the Hudson Valley, police said. 

The incident happened in Putnam County on Sunday evening, April 9 at a residence in the town of Southeast, according to state police. 

The shooting left one victim injured but in stable condition. A suspect involved in the incident is currently in custody, police said. 

More details will be released as the investigation into the incident continues, authorities added. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

