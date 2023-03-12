Drunk Driver Charged After Head-On 2-Car Crash In Mahopac: Police

A Connecticut man faces drunk driving charges after being involved in a head-on collision involving two cars in the Hudson Valley, according to authorities.

The accident happened in Putnam County on Saturday, March 4, when police in Mahopac responded to the area of Union Valley Road and Shindagen Hill Road for a reported head-on crash.

After arriving, police found a black BMW and a grey Subaru Legacy that both had heavy front-end damage. Luckily though, both drivers only suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention from emergency responders.

An investigation at the scene then found that one of the drivers involved in the crash, a Litchfield County resident from New Milford, had been driving while impaired by alcohol, Carmel Police said.

The New Milford man, whose name was not released, was then taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in addition to other traffic violations.

He has since been released and will appear in court on Tuesday, March 21.

