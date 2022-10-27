Contact Us
Police & Fire

Drunk College Student Gives False Name, Runs From Officers In Kent, Police Say

Ben Crnic
The man was found trespassing in Kent at Chris' Automotive. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

After he was found trespassing in the parking lot of a Hudson Valley business, a drunk man gave police a false name before a brief attempt to run away from the scene, police said. 

On Sunday, Oct. 23, around 2 a.m. in Putnam County, police officers in Kent found a man sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of Chris' Automotive located at 349 NY-52, and decided to find out why the man was at the business after hours, police said. 

The man, who appeared to be intoxicated, said he was picking up a friend from the bar and that the vehicle he was in belonged to a friend, according to Kent Police. 

When he was further questioned about the vehicle, the man ran away toward the back of the business before falling into a tall grassy area and being caught by officers, police said. 

The suspect, who initially gave the false name of "William McCarthy," was identified as 21-year-old William Ratajack, of unknown address, by a college ID he had on him, according to Kent Police. 

According to police, Ratajack was charged with the following: 

  • Second-degree obstruction of governmental administration;
  • Resisting arrest;
  • Trespass. 

Ratajack was issued an appearance ticket to appear before a judge at a later date, police said. 

