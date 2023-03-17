Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Army Sergeant Nabbed For Murder Of Hudson Valley Man Was Due To Be Deployed Overseas
Police & Fire

ATV Stolen From Carmel Business In Front Of Owner, Police Say

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
The stolen ATV was located in Croton-on-Hudson nearby the Brinton Brook Sanctuary east of Route 9A.
The stolen ATV was located in Croton-on-Hudson nearby the Brinton Brook Sanctuary east of Route 9A. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A Northern Westchester man faces charges after allegedly stealing an ATV in front of a Hudson Valley business owner, police said. 

The incident happened on Thursday, March 2, when police responded to a local business in Carmel where the ATV had been stolen from. 

According to Carmel Police, the business's owner told officers that he had been working on a customer's ATV when he went inside his shop to grab a tool. When he came back outside, he saw the suspect jump on the ATV and then drive away from the area. 

Officers then searched the surrounding area but were unable to find it or the suspect. 

The next day, on Friday, March 3, Carmel detectives along with officers from the Yorktown Police Department developed a suspect and then found the stolen ATV in a wooded area at the Brinton Brook Sanctuary in Croton-on-Hudson about a half mile east of Albany Post Road (Route 9A). 

The vehicle was then returned to the business owner. 

A week later, on Friday, March 10, Carmel detectives were alerted by Yorktown detectives that they had caught the suspect in town, who was then taken into custody and charged with the following: 

  • Third-degree grand larceny;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of the stolen property;
  • Driving on a suspended license.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was then arraigned in court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility.

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.