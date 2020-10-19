Army Veteran Stabbed To Death Outside Veterans' Home In Area

A 55-year-old Army veteran was stabbed to death outside Liberty Station, the veterans' home where he lived in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Anthony Gray, 55, of the City of Poughkeepsie, was found fatally stabbed around 9:25 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, on North Clinton Street when police responded to a report of a disturbance, said City of Poughkeepsie Police Captain Richard Wilson.

Gray, who was still alive, but in grave condition, was rushed to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during surgery around 1 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, Wilson said.

Wilson said the investigation was ongoing and no arrests had been made.

Gray, a member of VFW Post 170, "was a good man who was working on overcoming obstacles in his life; he recently started a job and had a new smile on his face," said post-Commander Tommy Zurhellen on Facebook. "The veteran community in Poughkeepsie will miss him very much."

The post currently has a fundraising effort underway to help pay for Gray's funeral and burial. To date, they have raised $5,128 of the $8,000 needed.

To donate, visit its Facebook page here and click on donate.

