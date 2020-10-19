Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Army Veteran Stabbed To Death Outside Veterans' Home In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 55-year-old Army veteran was found stabbed to death outside a veterans' home where he lived.
A 55-year-old Army veteran was found stabbed to death outside a veterans' home where he lived. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 55-year-old Army veteran was stabbed to death outside Liberty Station, the veterans' home where he lived in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Anthony Gray, 55, of the City of Poughkeepsie, was found fatally stabbed around 9:25 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, on North Clinton Street when police responded to a report of a disturbance, said City of Poughkeepsie Police Captain Richard Wilson.

Gray, who was still alive, but in grave condition, was rushed to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during surgery around 1 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, Wilson said.

Wilson said the investigation was ongoing and no arrests had been made.

Gray, a member of VFW Post 170, "was a good man who was working on overcoming obstacles in his life; he recently started a job and had a new smile on his face," said post-Commander Tommy Zurhellen on Facebook. "The veteran community in Poughkeepsie will miss him very much."

The post currently has a fundraising effort underway to help pay for Gray's funeral and burial. To date, they have raised $5,128 of the $8,000 needed.

To donate, visit its Facebook page here and click on donate. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.