Area Teens, Two Adults Nabbed In Stolen Vehicle With Guns, Police Say

Numerous Hudson Valley teens and two adults were nabbed in a stolen vehicle with guns after running from police.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10 in Dutchess County when the City of Poughkeepsie Police spotted a stolen vehicle in a parking lot.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Stamford, Connecticut, and occupied by several individuals, said Det. Sgt. George Camacho, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, several people jumped out and fled, Camacho said.

An officer gave chase and stopped a 16-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident who had a loaded handgun, Camacho said.

The officer was able to arrest the teen, but was injured during the process, he added.

Additional officers at the scene were able to detain the other people that fled the stolen vehicle a short distance away. All were 16 and 17-years-old and City of Poughkeepsie residents, police said.

The three remaining suspects who remained in the stolen vehicle were arrested without incident.

They were identified as City of Poughkeepsie resident Semaj Godfrey, age 20, Stamford, Connecticut resident Zayre Davis, age 18, and a 15-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident, Camacho said.

The teens were not identified due to being minors.

A search of the vehicle turned up another loaded gun, Camacho said.

The injured officer was treated at a local hospital and later released.

All arrested, except the 15-year-old, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

The teen with the loaded handgun was also charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and assault.

The 15-year-old was wanted on an active warrant and remanded to a detention facility in another county, police noted.

The remaining juveniles were all released to their parents as there were no other available beds in a secure youth detention facility in the state, Camacho said.

Godfrey and Davis were both remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

