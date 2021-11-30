Area Man Nabbed For DWI After Rollover Crash, Police Say

An area man was nabbed for alleged driving under the influence after crashing and rolling his vehicle.

Nicholas A. Duffy-Godwin, age 24, of the hamlet of Palenville in Greene County, was arrested around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, in Ulster County following the crash in Saugerties.

According to Saugerties Police, Duffy-Godwin lost control of his vehicle and rolled it while traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Mike Draut Road.

An investigation found that Duffy-Godwin was driving under the influence and he was arrested and charged with:

DWI

Aggravated DWI

Speed not reasonable

Failure to keep right

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

