Area Man Arrested For Causing $7,500 In Damage To Police Car, Police Say

A 54-year-old area man has been arrested for allegedly causing more than $7,500 in damage to a police car parked across the street from his home.

Ulster County resident, Derek S. Winnie, of the Village of Saugerties, was arrested on Thursday, July 22 following an investigation into damage to a Saugerties Police car while parked at the Cantine Memorial Sports Complex,

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra, on Tuesday, July 20, the police vehicle was parked in a fenced-in area of the complex located directly across the street from Winnie’s residence.

Security video shows Winnie leaving his residence, walking across the street to Cantine, entering the complex, walking past the attendance booth, then entering the fenced-in area where police vehicles were parked.

Winnie is then observed on video intentionally causing damage to one of the Saugerties Police cars.

The damage to the police vehicle will cost taxpayers in excess of $7,500 to repair, Sinagra said.

Winnie was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and charged with criminal mischief.

He was released to report to Ulster County Department of Probation Pre-Trial Program, pending Grand Jury proceedings.

